OPS Vidya Mandir, Karnal

To make students aware of the importance of Indian armed forces and understand the loyalty, dedication and supreme sacrifice of soldiers, the school organised a quiz competition for the students of Class V-VIII. The quiz was conducted in three rounds — innings, audio & visual and rapid fire. It was an interesting and informative quiz which created a lot of excitement and fun among the participants and the audience. The Prabal team, consisting Kshrija, Garvit and Vedika, won the first position, while the second position was bagged by the Vikrant team. Principal Dr Jasjit Sood and quiz in charge Praveen Thakur congratulated the winners.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...