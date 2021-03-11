OPS Vidya Mandir, Karnal

To make students aware of the importance of Indian armed forces and understand the loyalty, dedication and supreme sacrifice of soldiers, the school organised a quiz competition for the students of Class V-VIII. The quiz was conducted in three rounds — innings, audio & visual and rapid fire. It was an interesting and informative quiz which created a lot of excitement and fun among the participants and the audience. The Prabal team, consisting Kshrija, Garvit and Vedika, won the first position, while the second position was bagged by the Vikrant team. Principal Dr Jasjit Sood and quiz in charge Praveen Thakur congratulated the winners.