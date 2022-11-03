OPS Vidya Mandir, Karnal

Commemorating the day when the state of Haryana was carved out of Punjab in 1966, Haryana Day was celebrated with great pomp and splendour in the school. The learners of OPS Vidya Mandir honoured the glorious history and vibrant culture of the state in a special assembly. The students provided a sneak peek into the rich terrains of the 'Land of God' and its traditions through a quiz, the performance of students was lauded by all.
