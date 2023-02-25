OPS Vidya Mandir, Karnal

To celebrate Mahashivratri, a special assembly was conducted by school students. The assembly commenced with a tribute to Lord Shiva by students of Classes I and II. Their melodious rendition received accolades by all and the role of Lord Shiva in the natural cycle was highlighted through a dance performance with 'Tandav', depicting the celebration of 'Maha Shivratri'. Dressed in attractive dresses, students enacted their characters spectacularly. The auspiciousness of this day for Goddess Parvati was also exhibited and prayers were offered to Lord Shiva amid the chanting of "Om Namah Shivaya". Principal Jasjit Sood addressed the students on the occasion.