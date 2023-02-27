OPS Vidya Mandir, Karnal

The Houses in any school are an integral part of the co-curricular activities. Keeping the valuable contribution of the Houses in mind, a special assembly was conducted to acknowledge and appreciate the efforts put in by all teams. Principal Jasjit Sood and coordinator Praveen Thakur bestowed a small token of appreciation to each House incharge and appreciated them generously. "The Best House" trophy was lifted by the Agni House.
