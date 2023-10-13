OPS Vidya Mandir, Sec 9, Ambala

The school celebrated Gandhi Jayanti. Paying homage to the Father of the Nation, students engaged in various activities promoting invaluable values of peace and non-violence given by Gandhi. Special assemblies were conducted on the occasion. The event commenced with thought-provoking speeches, poem recitations, group songs, mesmerising dances and a pledge to devote ourselves to the betterment of the nation. Principal Neelam Sharma reaffirmed the school’s commitment to instilling Gandhian values, fostering character and inspiring positive changes amongst the Opsians. School Director Esha Bansal congratulated all the students, staff and parents on Gandhi Jayanti.

#Ambala