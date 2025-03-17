DT
OPS Vidya Mandir, Sector 9, Ambala

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 17, 2025 IST
The staff of the school attended a capacity building workshop on ‘Learning Outcomes and Pedagogies’ hosted by Brain Wave School, Ambala. The workshop aimed at enhancing the teaching-learning process through innovative pedagogical approaches. The programme focused on equipping participants with modern teaching methodologies, assessment techniques, and strategies for aligning curriculum with learning objectives. CBSE experts from the education sector Dr Amita Dhaka and Dimple Kochher led engaging sessions on student-centred learning, competency-based education, digital integration in classrooms, and inclusive teaching practices. They emphasised the importance of continuous professional development for educators, stating: “Quality education begins with empowered teachers.” The workshop is a step towards equipping educators with the necessary tools to foster critical thinking, creativity, and holistic learning among students. Participants engaged in interactive discussions, hands-on activities, and case studies to explore ways of making learning more effective and meaningful. The workshop also highlighted the significance of data-driven assessment methods to track student progress and enhance instructional effectiveness.

