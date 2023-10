OPS Vidya Mandir, Sector 9, Ambala

The 56th Haryana Roller Skating Championship was conducted at Rohtak. The school’s students grabbed medals in various categories. Naazpreet of Class VIII C won gold medal in 1,000 m skating race. She has been selected for the National-Level Skating Championship. Vanshika Dhillon of Class IX C won bronze medals in 1,000 m rink race and 2 km road race. Riya clinched bronze medal in 1,000 m rink race. School Director Esha Bansal and Principal Neelam Sharma congratulated the winners, their mentor Pritam and parents for thee magnificent achievements.

#Ambala #Rohtak