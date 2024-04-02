OPS Vidya Mandir, Sector 9, Ambala

The school congratulated Aseem Goel on becoming a Haryana Cabinet Minister. Aseem Goel has been has been inducted as the Minister of Transport, Women and Child Development in the Haryana Government. Director of the OPS Group of Institutions Esha Bansal along with prominent members of the Haryana Progressive School Conference met Aseem Goel at his residence in Ambala City and congratulated him for his glorious achievement. The minister discussed various aspects of education and promised to bring about positive changes in the field of education. Esha Bansal along with the entire OPS family wished good luck to Aseem Goel for the exciting chapter of his new journey.
