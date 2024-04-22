OPS Vidya Mandir, Sector 9, Ambala

Opsians organised a special Navratri celebration assembly. The celebration started by offering prayers to Goddess Navdurga and seeking blessings for all. The event became an excellent example of the celebration of tradition with joy and enthusiasm at its fullest along with the discipline of students. ‘Kanya Pujan’ is an important ritual during Navaratri. School Principal Neelam Sharma honoured the girls who represented Goddess Durga’s avatars and sought their blessings.
