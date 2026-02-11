OPS Vidya Mandir students attend Pariksha pe Charcha session

OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala, made adequate arrangements to enable students to attend and benefit from the interaction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with students, teachers and parents during the Pariksha Pe Charcha session. In alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the programme aimed at reshaping the examination experience by promoting positivity, holistic well-being and celebrating examinations as an Utsav and an integral part of life. During the interaction, the Prime Minister addressed key concerns related to examinations and emphasised managing stress through yoga practices, healthy eating habits, focus and minimising distractions, while highlighting the diverse growth opportunities available to the nation's future builders. School Director Esha Bansal and School Principal Neelam Sharma encouraged students to follow the valuable guidance shared by the Prime Minister to overcome stress and perform well in their examinations.

