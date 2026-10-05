OPS Vidya Mandir students excel in inter-school competitions

Under the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' initiated by the Directorate of School Education, Haryana, inter-school competitions on the theme 'Developed India' were organised at GSSS School, Kanwala. Raisabir Kaur of Class VI and Jivika Rana of Class X of OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala, secured first positions in the inter-school speech and poster making competitions, respectively. Both students qualified for the block-level competition at Farookha Khalsa School, Ambala Cantt, which saw participation from more than 20 schools. At the block level, Raisabir Kaur secured first prize in the speech competition for classes VI to VIII, while Jivika Rana won first prize in the poster making competition for classes IX to XII. Raisabir Kaur continued her winning streak by securing first position in the Speech Competition for classes VI to VIII and has been selected for the State-level competition. Esha Bansal, Academic Director, appreciated the students for their outstanding achievement, while Neelam Sharma, Principal, congratulated the winners and applauded their creativity, confidence and dedication.
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