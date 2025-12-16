DT
Home / The School Tribune / OPS Vidya Mandir teachers honoured

OPS Vidya Mandir teachers honoured

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Dec 16, 2025 IST
CT University, Ludhiana, in collaboration with the Haryana Progressive Schools’ Conference and Ambala Progressive Sahodaya Schools Association, organised “Guruverse: Celebrating Mentors”, an occasion dedicated to acknowledging educators who inspire, empower, and transform young lives. In the special ceremony, three outstanding teachers from OPS Vidya Mandir, Sector 9, Ambala — Anuradha, Anu Manchanda, and Kiran Mehta — were honoured with the Award of Appreciation for their dedication, innovative teaching practices, and impactful contribution to students’ holistic development. School Director Esha Bansal and Principal Neelam Sharma appreciated and congratulated the awardees for their glorious achievement.

