OPS Vidya Mandir teachers honoured

CT University, Ludhiana, in collaboration with the Haryana Progressive Schools’ Conference and Ambala Progressive Sahodaya Schools Association, organised “Guruverse: Celebrating Mentors”, an occasion dedicated to acknowledging educators who inspire, empower, and transform young lives. In the special ceremony, three outstanding teachers from OPS Vidya Mandir, Sector 9, Ambala — Anuradha, Anu Manchanda, and Kiran Mehta — were honoured with the Award of Appreciation for their dedication, innovative teaching practices, and impactful contribution to students’ holistic development. School Director Esha Bansal and Principal Neelam Sharma appreciated and congratulated the awardees for their glorious achievement.

