Opsians excel at SGFI District-Level Games

Athletes of OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala, excelled at the SGFI District-Level Games Competitions 2026, held at Police DAV School, Ambala City. Kayna of Class XI and Niya of Class VIII secured first positions in their respective chess events, earning selection for the State-Level Chess Competitions. Kayna also emerged as District Champion in Cycling, qualifying for the State-Level Cycling Competition. Niya further showcased exceptional talent by securing first position in the Haryana State-Level Para Shooting Competition and qualifying for the North Zone Para Shooting Competition. School Director Esha Bansal and Principal Neelam Sharma congratulated the achievers and appreciated the efforts of their parents and coaches.

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