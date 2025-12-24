Orange Day celebrated

Saint Soldier International School, Chandigarh, witnessed a vibrant and joyful Orange Day celebration for its play way students, creating a perfect blend of fun and learning. The tiny tots enthusiastically came dressed in bright shades of orange, adding cheer and energy to the school campus. A series of age-appropriate and engaging activities were conducted to help children recognise and relate to the colour orange. The celebration included drawing and colouring activities, where students creatively expressed themselves using orange crayons, paints, and worksheets. Teachers guided the children through interactive visual aids to strengthen colour recognition, helping them identify orange-coloured objects from their surroundings, such as fruits, flowers, and everyday items. The joyful participation of the children reflected their excitement and curiosity. The Orange Day celebration proved to be a meaningful learning experience, reinforcing concepts through play and hands-on activities.

