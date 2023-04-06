Orientation programme at AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school organised an orientation programme for the parents of pre-nursery. The Principal of the school, Ritu Bali, welcomed the parents and assured them about the care and affection that would be provided to their children by teachers of the school. She stressed on introducing the New Education Policy. (NEP 2020). It was followed by a power point presentation where the parents were acquainted with the motto of the school, ‘Education is life’ and also with the activities that would be performed throughout the year. The intellectual, emotional and social aspects of the children were discussed by the school counseller and special educator. The executive director of the AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, Jasdeep Kalra, addressed the parents and congratulated them on becoming a part of the school family and by choosing the school for their wards. The orientation programme was organised for the parents of classes nursery, KGI, VI and IX. An open house was organised for other classes where the parents and children got the opportunity to interact with their new class teacher.