Orientation programme at Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula

The school organised an orientation programme for the parents of the students of Nursery, LKG and UKG for session 2024-25. The programme’s major goal was to introduce the new parents to the school’s curriculum, teaching strategies, assessment process, extracurricular activities, and major milestones achieved by the school in the academic year 2023-24. Important information regarding the commencement of the new session, uniform, transport and other facilities, deadlines for submission of admission documents, mode of communication with the school, and other relevant details were also provided to the parents. Principal Vandna apprised the parents of the importance of effective communication between parents and teachers and expressed hope that the journey of the new students and parents at the school will be a happy and fruitful one. The orientation was very successful as it made the parents aware of the readiness of the school to welcome the students in the new academic session.

