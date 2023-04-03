Orientation programme at Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

An orientation programme for Kindergarten to Class II was organised at the school on the school premises for parents to familiarise them, "as partners in progress" with the curriculum, rules and regulations of the school, teaching methodologies and the co-scholastic activities. Welcoming the parents to the new academic session, Principal Urvashi Kakkar laid emphasis on strong connection with the school patrons and the PICL Programme and also spoke at length about the benefits of effective communication between the parents and teachers. Associate Principal Sudeshna Sharma welcomed all parents and students to the programme and introduced them to the school management. The parents were given an overview of various subjects and the activities, which would be undertaken in the year ahead. Co-scholastic activities were also discussed that gave the parents an idea of the curriculum, which was self-directed with hands-on learning activities that not only gave the students a medium to fully utilise their talents and energies, but also helped them in their all-round development. The orientation programme proved to be a sincere effort made by the school in educating the parents about the new session.