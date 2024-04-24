Orientation programme at SA Jain Senior Model School, Ambala City

An orientation programme was organised today for classes XI and XII in the school, in which children were given useful information about choosing their career, so that they can choose their career themselves. People from Western Overseas told the children how to choose their career after Class XII, so that they can be successful in their life. All the members of the school managing committee and Principal Dr Renu Gehlawat expressed their gratitude to the members who provided career information to the children for their bright future.
