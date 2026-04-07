Orientation programme for parents organised

Hansraj Public School, Sector 6, Panchkula, organised an orientation programme for parents of Nursery and LKG students, marking a warm and reassuring beginning to the children’s school journey. The programme aimed to acquaint parents with the school’s philosophy, curriculum, and child-centric practices. The event began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by an overview of the play-based learning approach. A special highlight was the well-curated performances by teachers, offering parents a glimpse into classroom interactions and the engaging methodologies adopted by the school. In her address, the Principal emphasised the importance of early years in shaping a child’s future and assured parents of a safe, nurturing, and joyful environment. She also highlighted the significance of a strong parent-school partnership. The interactive session addressed parents’ queries and strengthened their confidence in the school’s vision. The programme concluded on a positive note, setting the tone for a meaningful academic journey ahead.

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