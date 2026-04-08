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Home / The School Tribune / Orientation programme held

Orientation programme held

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:09 AM Apr 08, 2026 IST
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Ashiana Public School, Chandigarh,  organised an engaging orientation programme for students from Pre-Nursery to Class II. The initiative was designed to ease young learners into the school environment while strengthening the connection between home and school. The event featured a variety of fun-filled learning activities, along with singing and dancing sessions, allowing children to interact informally with their teachers. In addition, detailed presentations were conducted by academic coordinators for senior classes. These sessions outlined the updated curriculum for the 2026-27 academic session, highlighting the newly enhanced assessment system with a focus on experiential learning and digital literacy. Parents were also provided with clarity on academic expectations, schedules and school policies. Overall, the programme offered a comprehensive roadmap for the year ahead, ensuring that both students and parents feel informed, confident, and prepared for the academic journey.

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