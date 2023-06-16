Orientation session at Shivalik Public School, Mohali

The school organised an orientation programme for teachers. The teachers from all branches of the school, including Chandigarh, Mohali and Patiala, gathered here. Dr Davinder Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University delved upon understanding the application of the National Education Policy 2020. Kiranjot Singh and Divneet Singh also from Chandigarh University, talked about building happy classrooms where children learnt and engaged in joyful experiences and teachers acted as facilitators. Sunita Seshadri, Deputy Director, NIPCCD, sensitised the teachers towards various learning disabilities among students and emphasised on the need for focusing on emotional and mental well-being. Professor Dr Amritpal Kaur, from Chandigarh University deliberated on competency based education and skill development among teachers. Sonia Relia from Oxford University Press, conducted an activity based workshop for the foundation classes. Renu Patiyal, internationally certified yoga instructor and founder of Pankh Organisation, took a session on yoga and wellness. Professor Archana R Singh from The School of Communication Studies, Panjab University, interacted with the teachers enlightening them about the need and ways of developing communication skills among the students and teachers. During the INSET Programme, the teachers also collaborated and presented their ideas on various concepts like competency and value-based education, Joyful learning of various subjects through different methods like storytelling, role plays, puppetry and various art forms with an aim at creating happy classrooms. All members shared and reflected on their learning experiences from the training programme and expressed gratitude to the school Director for providing such an enriching platform. The school Director, DS Bedi, addressed the faculty members and asked them to make a positive difference in the lives of their students.