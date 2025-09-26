DT
Home / The School Tribune / OS DAV Public School, Kaithal hosts DAV Sports Competition

OS DAV Public School, Kaithal hosts DAV Sports Competition

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:11 AM Sep 26, 2025 IST
Under the aegis of the DAV Managing Committee, New Delhi, the school hosted a two-day state-level DAV Sports Competition, in which 42 teams from across Haryana participated. The competitions were held in yoga, badminton and table tennis, with boys and girls competing in different age categories and showcasing their skills. In table tennis, DAV Police Public School, Sector-49 Faridabad secured the first position in the Boys U-19 category, while the host school and DAV Thermal, Panipat, took the second and third places, respectively. In the boys U-17 group, the school emerged champions. In the Boys U-14 category, the school again bagged the first position. Among girls, DAV Public School, Sector-14, Faridabad, topped the U-19 category, while DAV Public School, Sector-37, Faridabad, and the school stood second and third. In yoga, the school won the Boys U-19 title. In the girls' events, DAV Public School, Sector-49, Gurugram, led the U-19 category, with DAV Public School, Bhiwani and the host school securing the next two places. Again, the school bagged the first position in the Girls U-14 and U-17 categories. The valedictory ceremony was marked with great zeal and pride. Anju Talwar, Principal, congratulated all winners for their commendable performances and extended her best wishes to the participants for their forthcoming national-level competitions.

