DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / OS DAV Public School, Kaithal, organises 'Run for DAV'

OS DAV Public School, Kaithal, organises 'Run for DAV'

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:16 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

On the birth anniversaries of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister of India Lal Bahadur Shastri, a national-level event, ‘Run for DAV & Run for Fun’, was organised under the aegis of the DAV College Managing Committee, New Delhi. The event was flagged off by Suman Nijhawan, former Regional Officer of DAV Public Schools, Kaithal Zone. In her address, Suman Nijhawan emphasised that the objective of this national campaign was to create awareness among the general public regarding health, physical activity and a healthy lifestyle, as well as to foster discipline, energy and a sense of social responsibility among students. The event took place under the leadership of Anju Talwar, Cluster In-charge-Sports (Cluster-III) and Principal of OS DAV Public School, Kaithal; Anju Gambhir, Principal of DAV Police Public School, Kaithal; Rupinder Walia, Principal of DAV Public School, Siwan; and Sushil Kumar, Teacher In-charge of DAV Public School, Pundri. As many as 900 students from these four DAV schools in Kaithal district participated with great enthusiasm. Demonstrating immense fervour, passion and spirit, the students conveyed a strong message promoting a healthy lifestyle, physical fitness and devotion to national welfare. Following the successful conclusion of the event, light refreshments were served to all with warm hospitality.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts