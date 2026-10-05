OS DAV Public School, Kaithal, organises 'Run for DAV'

On the birth anniversaries of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister of India Lal Bahadur Shastri, a national-level event, ‘Run for DAV & Run for Fun’, was organised under the aegis of the DAV College Managing Committee, New Delhi. The event was flagged off by Suman Nijhawan, former Regional Officer of DAV Public Schools, Kaithal Zone. In her address, Suman Nijhawan emphasised that the objective of this national campaign was to create awareness among the general public regarding health, physical activity and a healthy lifestyle, as well as to foster discipline, energy and a sense of social responsibility among students. The event took place under the leadership of Anju Talwar, Cluster In-charge-Sports (Cluster-III) and Principal of OS DAV Public School, Kaithal; Anju Gambhir, Principal of DAV Police Public School, Kaithal; Rupinder Walia, Principal of DAV Public School, Siwan; and Sushil Kumar, Teacher In-charge of DAV Public School, Pundri. As many as 900 students from these four DAV schools in Kaithal district participated with great enthusiasm. Demonstrating immense fervour, passion and spirit, the students conveyed a strong message promoting a healthy lifestyle, physical fitness and devotion to national welfare. Following the successful conclusion of the event, light refreshments were served to all with warm hospitality.

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