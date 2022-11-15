Outstanding athletes of AKSIPS-65

The talented athletes of AKSIPS-65 bagged medals in the inter-school district athletic meet. Mannat of Class VIII bagged two gold medals, one in long jump and one in high jump. Vidhi of Class XII bagged the silver medal in Javelin Throw. Sarthak of Class XI bagged a bronze medal in High Jump. Mannat and Vidhi got selected for the inter-school state championship. Associate Director Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla congratulated the athletes.
