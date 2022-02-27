time to paint!

Over 1,000 students participate in art workshop

Tots from all over India & neighbouring countries depicted how life has changed after Covid

Image: iStock

PTI

Kolkata, Feb 27

Over 1,000 students aged between nine and twelve from all over India and some neighbouring countries, joined in both online and offline mode to light-up canvases with their imagination at a unique art workshop in the city.

In the workshop, the tiny tots from all over India and neighbouring countries like Nepal and Pakistan, wielded the paintbrush to depict how life has changed after the unprecedented and unimaginable pandemic.

The 30th edition of the Apeejay Anand Art Workshop had the theme “Sakaratmak Parivartan - How has my life changed?”.

As part of an international exchange programme, the workshop was attended by students from schools in Nepal and Pakistan and elsewhere via online while many children from the city attended the workshop at the main venue on Park Street.

The workshop saw little hands using a paintbrush to depict how the two-years of COVID pandemic though was full of challenges but has infused positivity in our lives.

“The world has seen unprecedented changes in the last two years of the pandemic. As we slowly gear up to get back to the new normal, our first priority is its students," Kiranjit Singh Pannu, Chief Executive Officer of the key organising school of the programme said.

"Students from various corners of India, including Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Gujrat, Haryana, Madurai, and Hyderabad joined the workshop virtually. Children were provided A4 size papers along with pencils, erasers, and pastels to explore their creativity.

The lead singer of popular Bengali band Bhoomi, song-writer, and music composer Surojit Chatterjee graced the occasion to encourage the young minds.

Vehicle-tracking system installed in PRTC buses