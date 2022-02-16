Over one lakh students took career counselling in Raj workshop: Centre

New Delhi, February 16

The Centre initiated career counselling workshop 'Pramarsh 2022' for the students of Rajasthan's Bikaner District witnessed the participation of one lakh students from more than a thousand schools, mainly from the rural areas, an official statement said here on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Culture and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal launched the workshop on Tuesday (February 15).

The ministry said that the workshop was conducted with the support of the National Institute of Career Services (NICS), which comes under the Ministry of Labour and Employment and educational startup 'Edumilestones'. The Directorate of Education, Rajasthan also extended support and facilitation for this workshop.

Meghwal said, "Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government has taken various initiatives to bring out the full potential of the youth in the nation building process."

"The role of youth for building a new India, the on-going technological changes and digital transformation has led to changing the pedagogy and learning methodology for students. The present four industrial revolution era has brought out new dimensions to the career opportunities across the sector. The emerging trend of the startup ecosystem, increasing the number of unicorns is a positive sign and testimony of the brilliance of the younger generation," Meghwal said.

Appreciating the organisers' efforts, he mentioned that the career counselling workshop like 'Pramarsh' will help students make more informed decisions.

Before this mega career counseling workshop, around 1,000 teachers were trained as career ambassadors in all schools of Bikaner for smooth and purposeful execution of the entire project.

Pramarsh 2022 workshop was an extension of the efforts to bridge the industry academia gap and impart the knowledge about various choices available to the student. The on-going workshop is not limited to training of teachers and career workshop for students, but it is also proposed that an offline and online career assessment and service of Edumilestones digital career library will be facilitated to all students. IANS