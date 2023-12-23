Oxford Global School, Uklana

The school conducted an English elocution contest for its students. The students prepared their elocution related to many topics which were relevant to modern times. What was highly commendable was the articulation and eloquence which characterised their speech. Among the topics which were highlighted were ‘The impact of social media on students’ and ‘Digital technology - A boon or a bane’. The contest was a monumental success and the children went back home cherishing the reminiscence of the eventful day.

