Padamshree NN Mohan Geeta Adarsh Vidyalaya, Solan

To help the students inculcate love for English language, help them enhance their vocabulary and build confidence while engaging in healthy competition, the school organised English Litera Fiesta, Carnival of English Week. A plethora of intellectual activities were executed for the students of Class III to XII. Students displayed a multitude of talents in each activity. Chairman of the School Management LK Bansal, Principal Dr Sneh Sharma and Joint Principal Pamposh Gupta acknowledged the efforts of the Department of English and applauded the hard work of the students. They also felicitated the winners and encouraged the students to learn and grow in every field.
