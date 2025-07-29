DT
PT
Painting competition at Shivalik Public School, Patiala

Painting competition at Shivalik Public School, Patiala

TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:03 AM Jul 29, 2025 IST
A painting competition was organised at Omaxe Mall, Patiala, where students actively participated in this vibrant event. The competition witnessed enthusiastic participation from students of classes I to XII across various category levels. Shivalik students showcased their creativity and talent through beautiful artwork and made the school proud by securing the first, third and consolation prizes in different categories. Their artistic expressions were appreciated by the organisers and the audience alike. Such events play a vital role in encouraging art skills among students and boosting their confidence.

