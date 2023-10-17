Painting competition at Young Farmers' Public High School, Bhadson

To celebrate National Wildlife Week, the Department of Forest and Wildlife Preservation, Bhadson, organised a painting competition for the students of the school. Students of Class VI to X participated. Officials of the Forest Department of Bhadson Range Paramvir Singh (WLS In charge), Rajwinder Singh (WLS In charge), Amandeep Kaur (Range Officer) and Sakinder Singh (Block Officer) came to the school and encouraged the students to save wildlife. The students made vibrant paintings. Participation gifts were given to all students. The position holders in Group-I were Ravleen Kaur (Class VI), Gureet Kaur (Class VII) and Pawanjot Kaur (Class VII) and in Group-II, Marika Puri (Class IX), Jasmine Dhiman (Class IX) and Sehajpreet Kaur (Class IX). The Forest Department distributed prizes to the winners and also provided healthy refreshment to the students.
