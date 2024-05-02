Painting contest at The New Public School, Chandigarh

An Inter-School Painting Competition was organised by the school on the occasion of Water Resource Day to raise awareness about water conservation and its importance in our daily lives. Twenty schools from the Tricity participated in the competition, which had two categories. Category I was for classes VI to VIII, with the theme ‘Water and Climate Change’. Category II was for classes IX to X, with the theme ‘Accelerating Climate Change - The Effect of Water’. The competition was judged by Satish Kaushik, a modeller artiste, and Ishwar Chander, a freelancer artiste in Chandigarh. Dr AK Attri, Director-Principal of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, was the chief guest.
