Palampur school hosts literature and art programme

The DAV Public School, Palampur, hosted the Inter-School Literary Events and Art Activities of HP Zone-D for the Session 2026–27, along with the DAV Sports (HP Cluster-Level Tournament) 2026. The events witnessed enthusiastic participation from various DAV schools of the cluster. Around 300 participants, along with their escort teachers, took part in different competitions. The DAV Sports (HP Cluster-Level Tournament) 2026 included competitions in handball, boxing and shooting in the U-14, U-17 and U-19 categories for both boys and girls. The literary competitions included English declamation on “The Menace of Plastic Pollution”, English debate on “Government Should Focus More on Development than Climate Change”, Hindi declamation, Hindi debate and a quiz competition based on general knowledge, current affairs and science. The art activities comprised rangoli making on “Environmental Issues”, greeting card making on “Festivals of India”, sketching on “Landscape/Cityscape” and poster making on “Digital Awareness”. Assistant Regional Officer Dr VK Yadav appreciated the efforts of all participants, escort teachers and organisers.

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