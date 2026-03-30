'Panch Kundiya Yajna’ organised

On Arya Samaj Foundation Day and the birth anniversary of Padma Shri Poonam Suri (Chairperson, DAV College Managing Committee, New Delhi), a grand ‘Panch Kundiya Yajna’ was organised with great reverence and enthusiasm at DAV Police Public School, Panchkula. The ‘yajna’ was conducted with proper Vedic rituals and ‘mantra’ chanting under the guidance of Vidushi Virmani. All teachers and staff members, offered ahutis into the sacred fire and prayed for the good health, long life, and continued progress of Padma Shri Poonam Suri. Students participated enthusiastically in the programme. They actively joined in the chanting of ‘Vedic mantras’ and understood the significance of the ‘yajna’. A deeply spiritual atmosphere prevailed throughout the school campus during the ‘yagya’. The programme concluded with the distribution of prasad.

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