Panchkula DC Model students shine at sports meet

DC Model Sr Sec School, Sector 7, Panchkula, students displayed impressive skill in various district-level sports championships. The school secured the silver medal in the District U-19 Badminton Championship, with two students — Abhay Pratap (Class X-B) and Abhishek Kumar (Class X-A) — being selected to represent the school at the state level championship. Adding another achievement to the school’s sporting record, Bhavik won the silver medal in the 3rd District Mohali Taekwondo Championship 2026 and has been selected to participate in the Punjab state tournament. The school also proudly celebrated success in the U-11 District Yoga Championship, held on August 14, 2026, where Siddharth of Class V secured the first position through his excellent performance and dedication. The school authorities congratulated all young champions and wished them continued success in their sporting journey.
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