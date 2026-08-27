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Home / The School Tribune / Panchkula DC Model students shine at sports meet

Panchkula DC Model students shine at sports meet

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 01:39 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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DC Model Sr Sec School, Sector 7, Panchkula, students displayed impressive skill in various district-level sports championships. The school secured the silver medal in the District U-19 Badminton Championship, with two students — Abhay Pratap (Class X-B) and Abhishek Kumar (Class X-A) — being selected to represent the school at the state level championship. Adding another achievement to the school’s sporting record, Bhavik won the silver medal in the 3rd District Mohali Taekwondo Championship 2026 and has been selected to participate in the Punjab state tournament. The school also proudly celebrated success in the U-11 District Yoga Championship, held on August 14, 2026, where Siddharth of Class V secured the first position through his excellent performance and dedication. The school authorities congratulated all young champions and wished them continued success in their sporting journey.

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