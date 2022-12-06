Panchkula Saupin’s students shine in chess meet

Host of the district-level chess championship Saupin’s School, Panchkula, made its mark in the competition. Swayam secured the first position in the U-11 boys’ category and Vanya secured the first position in the U-11 girls’ category. Siddharth and Pulak have been selected for the state-level chess championship in the boys’ U-11 category. Kavya and Bhavika have been selected for the state-level chess championship in the girls’ U-11 category.