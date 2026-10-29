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Home / The School Tribune / Panchkula school marks Vijayadashami

Panchkula school marks Vijayadashami

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Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 02:57 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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The programme commenced with the chanting of the ‘Gayatri Mantra’.
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The DAV Police Public School, Panchkula, celebrated Vijayadashami under Prerna Saptah. The programme commenced with the chanting of the ‘Gayatri Mantra’, creating a serene spiritual atmosphere. The Ramayana was brought to life through innovative storytelling techniques, an engaging puppet show and a musical skit, highlighting the epic’s timeless values and the message of the victory of good over evil. The teachers captivated the audience with creative props, expressive gestures and lively performances. Principal Amita Sachdeva inspired students by demonstrating effective storytelling and expression. The programme concluded with the DAV Gaan, leaving everyone with a sense of devotion and cultural pride.

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