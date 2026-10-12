Pandit Mohan Lal SD Public School, Chandigarh

As part of the nationwide campaign on Intergenerational Bonding under SAPSRC, students of classes VI-VIII, accompanied by NSS volunteers, visited a senior citizens' home to commemorate the International Day of Older Persons. The programme began with a pledge, followed by yoga, pranayama, wellness sessions and recreational games. Students shared letters and messages of appreciation and entertained the elderly with poems, paragraphs and riddles. They also contributed donations and participated in tree plantation. The meaningful interaction fostered empathy, respect, gratitude and compassion among students while celebrating the wisdom and experiences of the older generation and strengthening intergenerational bonds.

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