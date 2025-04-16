Paradise International School, Ghagga

The school celebrated World Health Day with awareness-raising activities aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle among students. The celebration began with inspiring speeches delivered by students, highlighting the importance of health and wellness in daily life. This was followed by heartfelt poem recitations that emphasised the value of good habits and mental well-being. A special attraction of the day was a melodious song performed by the school choir, encouraging the benefits of a balanced diet and nutritious food. The students also showcased a creative and educational role play, portraying the harmful effects of junk food and the advantages of healthy eating and regular exercise. To conclude the event, all students took a mass pledge to adopt and maintain a healthy routine, make nutritious food choices, and engage in regular physical activity.