Paradise School, Babain, launches literacy initiative

In a dedicated effort to broaden students' horizons beyond standard textbooks and foster a culture of lifelong learning, Paradise Senior Secondary School, Babain, has launched a campus-wide literacy initiative titled "Read to Lead." The programme was inaugurated by school's visionary Director Surjit Singh Saini and Principal Bhawana Sethi, who jointly distributed newspapers to students and encouraged them to develop the habit of regular reading. Saini said, "A textbook teaches you about the past, but a newspaper prepares you for the future. It is one of the most accessible tools available to students to bridge the gap between classroom learning and global realities." During the morning assembly, Principal Bhawana Sethi urged students to devote at least 15 to 20 minutes each day to reading newspapers and following important news stories. She emphasised that while academic excellence remains essential, it must be complemented by strong general awareness and critical thinking skills to succeed in today's highly competitive environment.

Advertisement