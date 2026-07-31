Paradise Senior Secondary School, Babain, organise tree plantation drive

Paradise Senior Secondary School, Babain, organised a tree plantation drive under the ‘One Tree in Mother’s Name’ campaign. Shade-giving and fruit-bearing saplings were planted on the school campus and in surrounding areas. Students, teachers, and members of the school management enthusiastically participated and pledged to keep the environment clean, green, and healthy. Chairman Surjeet Singh Saini stated that protecting nature is the moral responsibility of every individual. Principal Bhawna Sethi highlighted that increasing pollution, global warming, and the continuous decline in greenery have become serious challenges and emphasised that planting and nurturing trees is one of the most effective solutions.

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