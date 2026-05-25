Paragon Convent School celebrates Yellow Day

Paragon Convent School, Sector 24-B, Chandigarh, celebrated Yellow Day with great joy and enthusiasm in the Kindergarten section as part of its Summer Bonanza theme. The little learners came dressed in bright yellow attire, spreading cheer and positivity all around. They also brought a variety of yellow-coloured food items in their tiffin, adding colour and excitement to the celebration. Adding to the fun, the children enthusiastically participated in a lemonade-making activity. They brought lemons and squeezers from home and happily prepared fresh lemonade on their own. The hands-on activity not only refreshed them but also encouraged independence and learning through fun.

Advertisement