Paragon Convent School, Chandigarh

Tiny tots of the Kindergarten section learnt how to make a lemonade, under experiential learning process. The excitement of the children knew no bounds as the teachers demonstrated how the lemonade is made. The day ended on a fun note with the children getting to drink the lemonade.
