Paragon Convent School, Chandigarh

Summer holidays are always a means of rejuvenation and relaxation. A class party was organised for all grades where students participated in fun-filled indoor game play activities and brought lip-smacking food and shared a wonderful treat with their classmates. Their vibrant faces were shining bright when they were served ice-cream by the school. At the end they parted happily with a promise to come back energised with more dynamism and vitality after summer vacation.
