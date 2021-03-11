Paragon Convent School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated the Independence Day on the school premises with the students of classes IV-VIII and fraternity members. The celebrations commenced with the hoisting of the National Flag by Chairman Sahibjeet Singh Sandhu, Director Sunderpreet Kaur Sandhu, Principal Rajni Dutta and vice-principal Parv Sandhu Makkar. The event was followed by a musical rendition of a patriotic song, a role play and a dance performance. The celebration ended with the distribution of appreciation certificates for the activities that had been conducted to mark 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.