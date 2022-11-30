Paragon Convent School, Chandigarh

With a view to strengthen the speaking and demonstration skills of students, a 'role play' competition on the theme 'Your dream profession' was organised on the premises. Students were dressed up as doctors, teachers, Army officers, farmers, cricketers etc. and expressed their ideas behind the choice of a particular profession. The competition not only gave them a platform to exhibit their competencies, but also allowed them to eliminate stage fear and give words to their thoughts. Principal Rajni Dutta appreciated the efforts of students.