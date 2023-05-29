Paragon Convent School, Chandigarh

With an aim to allow the children to enjoy their pre- vacation period and indulge in some learning with fun, a movie trip was organised for classes II to VIII. Students were taken to a multiplex for the same. Each and every student had evident fun and enjoyed the trip to the fullest along with their teachers. The excursion paved a way to break the routine and allowed every student to bring out their inner child. All the students not only cherished the time spent during the day but also learnt about several genres and aspects of a movie.
