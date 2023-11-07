Paragon Convent School, Chandigarh

A student of Class V A, Aarav, has secured the sixth position in the Chandigarh State Yogasana Sports Championship-2023 organised by the Chandigarh Yogasana Association. A student of Class V B, Divyansh Paswan, bagged silver medal in the 10th Open Tricity Teakwondo Championship-2023 organised by the Intensity Martial Arts Association. The students were duly appreciated and acknowledged for their performance by Principal Rajni Dutta.
