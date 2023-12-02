Paragon Convent School, Chandigarh

To mark the birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Dev, the students of Kindergarten and Class I of the school visited a gurdwara. Apart from seeking blessings, the students also enjoyed singing and travelling in the bus along with their teachers and eating parshad.
