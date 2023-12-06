Paragon Convent School, Chandigarh

Dev Rajput and Manavi of Class VI, brought laurels to the school by securing the second position at the 51st State Level Science Exhibition organised by the SCERT at State Institute of Education (SIE), Sector 32, Chandigarh. The students presented their unique idea of initiating 'Artificial rainfall' which appealed to everyone and garnered praise. The students were appreciated and felicitated by the Director of the Chandigarh Education Department Harsuhinder Pal Singh and Director of SIE Surender S Dahiya. Principal Rajni Dutta applauded the students for their creativity and dedication. Students of classes V to VIII were also taken for a visit to the exhibition to witness the magnificence of the models.