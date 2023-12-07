Paragon Convent School, Chandigarh

Aarav Bhardwaj, a student of Class V, brought accolades to the school by securing second position in the 2nd International Karate Do Championship organised by the Karate association of Nawanshahr (Punjab). The student was praised by Principal Rajni Dutta for his extraordinary efforts and performance.
